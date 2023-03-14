According to Teagasc, there is good interest being shown in spring beans again this year. This is due to the increased protein payment, favourable contract prices (€285), and increased fertiliser costs.

The protein payment rate will depend on the area planted, but will be in the range of €350-€583/ha.

Beans are more profitable than spring barley. However, they also increase profitability across a rotation.

Yield potential of spring beans

The yield potential of spring beans is reduced after mid-March sowing, so farmers should aim to plant as early as possible – while making sure that the seedbed is right.

Growers should aim to plant 40-45 seeds/m² to establish 30-35 plants/m², according to Teagasc experts.

A thousand grain weight (TGW) of 550g will need a sowing rate of 210kg/ha (13.4st/ac). Farmers should take note of the TGW on the bags as big seed requires high seed rates.

Phosphate (P) and potash (K) must be incorporated into the seedbed in P index 1 and 2 soils, in order to avoid additional yield loss.

However, low-P soils could lose 1.5t/ha irrespective of fertiliser application method. There is no benefit from seedbed N.

Herbicides

It is essential that pre-emergence residual herbicides are used.

Basagran is the only approved, post-emergence herbicide, which controls emerged broad-leaved weeds and has a very limited weed spectrum, Teagasc has said.

Pre-emergence residual products work best on fine seedbeds, with some moisture after spraying.

Rolling post sowing helps the activity of pre-emergence herbicides by breaking up the clods. The main pre-emergence herbicide options are: Nirvana 4.0-4.5L/ha; Nirvana 2.5L/ha plus Defy 4.0L/ha; Stallion 3.0L/ha; and Chanon/Emerger 2.5L/ha plus Defy 2.5L/ha.

Profitability

In 2022, approximately 11,000ha of protein crops were grown. This year it is hoped to increase this to somewhere near 14,000ha, which would give a payment of €500/ha.

When this is factored into the margins projected in the recently published Teagasc Costs and Returns booklet, beans compare very favourably with other combinable crops.

Only winter oilseed rape performs better than beans. Malting barley is the next best. The performance of beans has been variable on many farms over the last few years.

Many farmers marked the start of this year by walking some very disappointing crops of barley.

Adding to this sense of disquiet was the realisation that opportunities to get winter wheat into the ground before Christmas had not materialised on the back of the atrocious autumn weather.

The need for a viable spring-cropping option to manifest itself had become very obvious.