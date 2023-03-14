Total calf registrations for 2023 have reached 988,000 head, based on the latest updated from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

According to the data, calf registrations stand at 988,236 head for the year to date, which is 2,010 head more than 2022 when 986,226 calves had been registered at this point.

However, the total number of calves registered in the week ending March 10, was 136,140 head, which is slightly down on the same period in 2022 which was 137,315 head.

Calf registrations

A total of 113,286 calves were registered to dairy dams in the week ending March 10, which is 2,287 more than the same period in 2022 when some 110,999 calves were registered to dairy dams.

So far this year, the total number of calves registered to dairy dams stands at 853,586, which is also ahead of 2022 when 842,758 calves were registered.

Unlike dairy calf numbers, the number of calves registered to beef dams remains behind 2022’s numbers, with 8,818 fewer calves having been registered so far this year.

Some 22,854 calves were registered to beef dams in the week ending March 10, which is 3,462 head behind the same period in 2022 when 26,316 calves were registered.

The total number of beef calves registered so far in 2023 stands at 134,650 head, whereas for the same period in 2022 the figure stood at 143,468 head.

Calf registrations up to and including the week ending March 10, 2023, and how many were registered in said week:

Dairy calf births: 853,586 (+113,286);

Beef calf births: 134,650 (+22,854);

Total births: 988,236 (+136,140).

OAD feeding

As we move through March, many dairy farmers will be considering moving some of their older calves onto a once-a-day (OAD) feeding regiment.

The transitioning of calves to OAD feeding can have a number of benefits to farmers, most notably a 36% reduction in labour requirements.

But before switching calves over, there are a number of factors that need to be considered.

Calves need to be at 28-days-old or older, as a calf under this will be unable to consume the level of milk required.

It is also important to ensure that any calves that are being moved to OAD feeding are in good health and are showing no signs of ill health.