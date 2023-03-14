The number of calves exported from Ireland in the first nine weeks of this year has surpassed 45,000 head, according to latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Calf export numbers are up by 42% or 13,200 head when compared to the same time period last year, and up 67% or 18,000 head on the same time period in 2021.

Poor weather conditions in the week ending Sunday, March 12, resulted in livestock sailing cancellations from Ireland to Cherbourg, France, and Agriland reported that consignments of approximately 5,000 calves which were due to be transported to mainland Europe were cancelled as a result of this.

Sailing resumed as normal over the weekend and agents who are supplying Irish calves to customers in mainland Europe are hoping weather conditions will remain favourable for calf transport to mainland Europe.

The table below shows live cattle exports by type in the first nine weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: Type 2021 2022 2023 2021/23 2022/23 Calves 27,003 31,762 45,004 67% 42% Weanlings 4,794 4,982 7,043 47% 41% Stores 2,830 2,889 2,032 -28% -30% Adult cattle 8,174 7,967 5,444 -33% -32% Total 42,801 47,600 59,523 39% 25%

As the table above indicates, calves accounted for 75.6% of the 59,523 head of cattle exported in the first nine weeks of 2023.

Weanling exports to date are up 41% or 2,000 head on the same time period last year and account for 11.8% of the cattle exported from Ireland in the first nine weeks of the year.

The table below shows live cattle exports by destination in the first nine weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: Type 2021 2022 2023 2022/23 Netherlands 8,333 16,991 26,210 +54% Spain 14,130 13,614 13,860 +2% Northern Ireland 14,079 8,397 5,971 -29% Italy 4,280 2,868 5,761 +101% Poland 589 557 2,364 +324% Turkey – – 1,773 – Bulgaria 118 – 1,276 – Hungary – – 711 – Greece 309 460 321 -30% Great Britain 221 434 307 -29% Belgium 279 572 292 -49% Slovakia – 272 – Other 463 3,707 405 -89% Total 42,801 47,600 59,523 +25%

As the table above indicates, the Netherlands has taken the largest number of Irish cattle to date this year, primarily calves. 44% of all cattle exported from Ireland in the first nine weeks of this year, went to customers located in the Netherlands.

T number of cattle exported to Poland has also increased substantially as larger numbers of Irish calves are now being exported to the destination.