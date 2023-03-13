The European Parliament is expected to adopt new rules on land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) as well as member states’ emissions reduction targets tomorrow (Tuesday, March 14).

MEPs will vote on three pieces of legislation which are part of the EU’s Fit for 55 plan to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Under revised legislation, however, the carbon sink targets for land and forests will increase to 310 million tonnes of CO 2 equivalent, which would bring EU GHG reductions in 2030 to 57%.

This target is around 15% higher than the current objective and seeks to improve natural carbon sinks and biodiversity to make the EU the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

If adopted by the parliament, new rules will also see binding annual GHG emissions reduction targets for EU member states for 2030 rise from 30% to 40% compared to 2005 levels.

Therefore, EU countries will have to reduce their GHG emissions by between 10% and 50%. Ireland has committed to a 51% reduction in emissions by 2030 compared to 2018 levels.

Advertisement

Emissions reduction

While the Irish government has set sectoral emissions ceilings for each economic sector – under which agriculture is required to deliver a 25% emissions reduction by 2030 – a ceiling for LULUCF has yet to be set.

Agriculture is included in the Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR) along with road transport; buildings; small industries; and the waste sector. In total, these sectors represent 60% of total EU emissions.

Under the revised ESR, Ireland’s target to reach a 30% reduction by 2030 – in the sectors subject to the ESR – relative to 2005, is proposed to increase to 42%, according to the Council of the EU.

Ireland – which generates 1.7% of the EU’s total GHGs – exceeded its annual emissions allocations under the ESR for 2020 and also for 2019 by 15%, the European Parliament said.

A limited quantity of credits from carbon removals under LULUCF may be used to reach ESR targets, according to the EU Council.

Energy-intensive sectors including oil refineries, steel works, the production of iron, and aviation, on the other hand, are included in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

Advertisement

LULUCF

LULUCF – which covers forests; cropland; grassland; wetlands; settlements; and other land and harvested wood products – has been a net source of carbon in all years between 1990 and 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said.

This is largely caused by CO 2 emissions from grassland and wetlands due to drainage of organic soils, which are, however, offset somewhat by forests, according to the EPA.

Under current EU law, member states have to ensure that accounted GHG emissions from LULUCF are balanced by at least an equivalent CO 2 removal from the atmosphere in the 2021-2030 period.

For the period from 2026 to 2030, where removals should exceed emissions, each member state will have a binding national target for 2030.

After 2030, the objective to reach climate neutrality by 2035 in the combined LULUCF and agriculture sector will be aimed for at EU level.