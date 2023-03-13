The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has said there “is no doubt that some livestock farmers will take up diversification options” set out in the government’s Climate Action Plan 2023.

But Minister Charlie McConalogue said he is also “confident” that if some farmers chose to diversify there is “no risk to food security”.

According to the minister the issue of food production has been the subject of “much discussion in the context” of the government’s targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030.

In a written response to a question tabled by the Fine Gael TD for Kildare North, Bernard Durkan, the minister for agriculture said his ultimate aim was to “future proof” the beef and dairy sector for “the benefit of our industry, the environment and our farm families”.

Deputy Durkan had asked Minister McConalogue if he was confident that a food production shortage or reduction could be avoided while at the same time meeting the emission targets set by government.

The Fine Gael TD for Kildare North also asked the minister if he was “satisfied that productive agricultural lands” would not be “sacrificed to meet such targets”.

“Ireland is one of the most food secure countries in the world. In fact, Ireland has come second of 113 countries assessed for food security, according to the latest Global Food Security Index,” Minister McConalogue stated.

He also outlined in his written response to Deputy Durkan that tillage was a key area available for farmers to diversify into.

“We have seen the key role the Economic Breeding Index has played in dairy production over the last decade.

“I am keen to explore how we can, with the necessary commitment of all stakeholders, extend the work we have already done to improve the genetic profile of the herd in recent years”, the minister added

But Minister McConalogue also highlighted to Deputy Durkan that “Ireland’s land is currently a net source of emissions”.

He said he wanted to ensure that Ireland continued to “make progress with respect to reducing emissions both from reducing the management intensity on our organic soils and through achieving our afforestation rates and promoting forest management initiatives”.

“Ireland cannot achieve climate neutrality without the land use sector making changes over the decades ahead.

“Change is not easy and does not come overnight,” he warned. Minister Charlie McConalogue in New Zealand as part of the government’s St Patrick’s Day programme Source: @McConalogue

Minister McConalogue is currently visiting New Zealand as part of the government’s St. Patrick’s Day programme.

He spent time today (Monday, March 13) at Silver Fern Farms, Lincoln University Research Farm and Inis Free Farm in Canterbury today.

Minister McConalogue said there were “many similarities between the Irish and New Zealand way of farming and some very interesting joint research going on regarding sustainable farming”.