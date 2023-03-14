There was a slight fall in the number of new tractors licensed last month, according to new figures published today (Tuesday, March 14) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In total, 200 new tractors were licensed for the first time in February, compared to 211 in January.

But there was a larger increase in the number of used/imported tractors licensed last month which stood at 206 compared to 190 in January – although both were slightly down on corresponding 2022 figures.

Meanwhile, the latest figures also show that 15% of all new cars licensed for the first time in Ireland in the first two months of 2023 were electric.

Advertisement

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) this represents a slight increase in the same period in 2022.

Overall, the CSO stated that the total number of new cars that were licensed in February fell by 359 compared to the same month last year.

Nele van der Wielen, statistician with the CSO, said the latest figures published today show the continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland.

“The number of new electric cars licensed has risen by 26% from 3,642 in the first two months of 2022 to 4,583 in the same period in 2023.

“In January and February of 2023, 10,525 new cars licensed were petrol cars compared with 7,886 in the same period in 2022, an increase of 10%. At the same time, new diesel cars licensed have decreased by 10% in the same period,” she added.

Advertisement

Distribution of new car makes in February 2023

The latest CSO figures show that the car in front really was a Toyota last month in Ireland with 1,801 cars licensed, followed by Hyundai with 1,762 new vehicles licensed.

According to the statistics agency there was a fall in the number of used cars – 7,348 – licensed in the first two months of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022 at 7,615.

The figures also highlight that there there were 2,788 used, diesel, private cars licensed in the first two months of 2023, compared with 3,126 in the same two months of 2022 – representing a fall of 11%.

The total number of used vehicles licensed in January and February of 2023 was down 3% compared with the same period in 2022.