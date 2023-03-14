University College Cork (UCC) and South East Technological University (SETU) are set to battle it out in the grand final of the Great Agri-Food Debate.

The final of the annual competition, organised by Dawn Meats and McDonald’s, will take place in Butchers’ Hall in London on Tuesday, March 28.

Seven teams from third level institutions and one industry group from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales entered the competition, which is now in its 8th year.

The students debated themes focused on sustainability and its role in the future of the agri-food industry.

All four of the early rounds of this year’s debate were held virtually and streamed live.

This online format was first adopted during the Covid pandemic in 2021, but proved so effective that it has been used in subsequent years.

The judging panel included Dan MacSweeney of Bord Bia; Harriet Wilson from McDonald’s UK and Ireland; Tim Rycroft of the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board; Isla Roebuck of Dunbia; and Cathal O’Connor from AIB Corporate Banking.

Final

The teams from UCC and SETU achieved the highest scores in the opening rounds of this year’s competition.

They will now debate the motion that: “The solution to negative consumer perceptions of red meat is more honest communication”. UCC will propose with SETU opposing.

SETU was established in May 2022 with the amalgamation of IT Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT). WIT won the Great Agri-Food Debate in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

To reach the final, SETU defeated a team from Aberystwyth University in Wales, while UCC overcame Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT).

DKIT secured enough points from the judges to finish third overall in the competition.

The SETU team members include: Patrick Shanahan (captain); Aoife Meagher; Owen Maleady; Cormac Loughran; Ciara Leonard; and Maud O’Callaghan.

The UCC team comprises: Michelle Egan (captain); Edmund Casey; Paul O’Brien; Barry Stratford; and Mairead Creedon.

Commenting on this year’s competition, Niall Browne, chief executive of Dawn Meats, said:

“The standard of debating is always extremely high and that was certainly the case again this year.

“It was so refreshing to see our future leaders passionately examine, research and discuss such vital issues while displaying an impressive level of technical and practical knowledge. I want to congratulate all the teams involved and wish the two finalists the very best of luck.”