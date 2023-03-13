Met Éireann has said that this week will bring unsettled weather with rain or showers expected on most days.

The national forecaster said that there will be freezing temperatures earlier in the week before values recover in time for St Patrick’s Day on Friday.

A Status Yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for 13 counties which will be in place from 8:00p.m today (Monday, March 13) until midday tomorrow.

There will be wintry showers in Cavan; Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Longford; Louth; Mayo; Meath; Monaghan; Offaly; Roscommon; Sligo; and Westmeath.

This will lead to hazardous conditions on some road and footpaths.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry. That warning will be valid from 5:00p.m today until 11:00a.m tomorrow.

Met Éireann

Today will see widespread showers, which may be heavy in some parts and cause spot flooding.

It will feel more chilly as the day progresses with colder air pushing in from the northwest. Daytime temperatures will range from 4° to 8° in the north and 9° to 12° in the south.

The gusty southwest winds will veer northerly. There will be a mixture of clear spells and wintry showers tonight, with hail and snow in some areas.

Overnight temperatures will fall to between -2° and 3° in strong northwest winds. There is a risk of icy stretches developing where roads and footpaths have not been treated.

Tuesday will be cold and breezy with wintry showers, some of which will be of hail.

The northwest winds will be gusty and daytime temperatures will range from 4° to 7°.

There will be a widespread frost on Tuesday night and a risk of icy stretches as temperatures dip to -4° to 0°.

After a dry start, rain will move in from the southwest and push up across the country.

Wednesday is set to be a wet day, with some heavy showers especially in Connacht and Munster.

There may be snow and sleet in north Ulster where daytime temperatures will be 2° to 6°, elsewhere values will range from 7° to 11° in gusty south to southeasterly breezes.

It will feel milder on Wednesday night as temperatures are expected to be around 7° to 10° in fresh southwesterly winds.

St. Patrick’s Day

Thursday will bring sunny spells and showers, some of which may be heavy. It will be mild with top temperatures of 12° to 15° and fresh southwest winds.

There will be some scattered showers on Thursday night, lowest temperatures will be 7° to 10°.

St. Patrick’s Day (Friday) will see sunny spells and showers across the country, some of the showers could be heavy and prolonged.

There will be moderate to fresh southerly breezes and top temperatures of 12° to 15°.

Met Éireann said that there will be further showers over the weekend as low pressure will dominate.

As rainfall is expected to be above average this week, the forecaster said all poorly drained soils and more moderately drained soils may be waterlogged at times.