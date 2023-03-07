Met Éireann has today (Tuesday, March 7) issued two separate Status Yellow weather warnings as cold conditions continue.

The national forecaster has issued a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning which will impact the northern half of the country tonight.

The warning, which comes into force from 9:00p.m, will affect counties: Cavan; Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Longford; Louth; Mayo; Meath; Monaghan; Roscommon; Sligo; and Westmeath.

The freezing temperatures will lead to hazardous conditions with icy stretches developing on roads and footpaths.

The weather alert will remain in place until 9:00a.m tomorrow (Wednesday, March 8).

Advertisement

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for counties Cork and Kerry.

The warning will be valid from midnight until midday on Wednesday.

The forecaster said that the patchy snow and sleet will again make for potentially dangerous conditions for road users overnight and tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for snow in Northern Ireland from 3:00a.m on Thursday (March 9) until 6:00p.m on Friday (March 10).

They have warned that the heavy snow may cause significant disruption.

Advertisement

Met Éireann

The weather forecast shows that today will be a cold, dry and sunny day with scattered wintry shows in the north and northwest.

The northerly winds will back easterly as the day progresses and will freshen in the southwest. Highest temperatures will range from just 3° to 6°.

Tonight will be very cold and frosty, with the mercury dipping to -4° to 0° and it could fall as low as -5° or -6° in the northwest and Ulster.

Met Éireann has said that it will remain cold until the weekend, particularly in the north of the country, with falls of rain, sleet and snow.