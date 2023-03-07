Acting Minister for Justice Simon Harris has asked Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue for details on the challenges the sheep sector faces.

Minister Harris wrote to Minister McConalogue following a recent meeting he had with sheep farmer members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in his constituency of Wicklow.

Minister Harris currently holds the justice portfolio in the government during the maternity leave of Helen McEntee. He is also Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

In his letter to Minister McConalogue, Minister Harris said: “I recently met with Wicklow IFA to discuss a number of challenges facing sheep farmers in Co. Wicklow and across the country.

“They took the opportunity to outline to me the falling profit margins that they are making and it does seem to be to be quite significant when you compare 2022 figures with 2021 figures,” he added.

Minister Harris also outlined that, according to the farmers he spoke with, falling profit margins were coinciding with rising input costs, which farmers are struggling to meet.

“I am very conscious of the significant benefit that this industry brings to our economy and our society, including to many parts of my own constituency.

He said to Minister McConalogue: “I understand that the IFA is currently seeking support from the government in relation to the challenges facing the sheep sector and I would be most grateful if I could receive an update from you in relation to the matter.”

The issue of Brexit and the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) also came up at the meeting between Minister Harris and Wicklow IFA.

The BAR is a EU-funded support mechanism for businesses impacted by Brexit. Ireland received around €1 billion of this €5 billion fund. That €1 billion has so far only been partially spent.

Minister Harris highlighted to Minister McConalogue Wicklow IFA’s request for support for sheep farmers through the BAR.

“At the meeting, the IFA also raised with me the pressure that Brexit has also added to their sector. I know that they would like to be considered for eligibility for some funding schemes under the BAR funding from Europe,” he said.

Minister Harris concluded the letter by asking the agriculture minister to advise him in relation to that matter.