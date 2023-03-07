Bord Bia is encouraging existing farmer members of its Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) that are nearing the end of their certification period to contact Bord Bia and schedule their audit.

In a statement to Agriland, the Irish food board said: “Bord Bia has been planning for increased applications to the SBLAS in 2023 and, through our audit bodies, we are in the process of recruiting additional auditors to meet this capacity.”

A substantial rise in applications to the SBLAS scheme has been expected this year as membership of the scheme is expected to be a requirement of the new suckler scheme the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

The new suckler scheme is expected to open to farmers for applications in the coming two weeks.

The Bord Bia statement continued: “Farmers wishing to join the scheme are encouraged to contact Bord Bia and their applications can be dealt with in a timely fashion.”

Advertisement

SBLAS inspection

Preparation is required for the Bord Bia SBLAS farm inspection. There are a range of records which must be up to date including information on feed purchases, animal health and pesticide use.

Some of the common areas that require attention are as follows:

Animal remedy prescriptions;

Valid herd register/Flock register;

Animal movement records;

Passports/Blue cards;

Knackery/dead animal receipts;

Animal remedy purchase records;

Animal remedy usage records;

Recent feed delivery dockets;

Animal health plan;

Animal mortality and significant health issues record;

Sign at entry to farmyard restricting unauthorised personnel and alerting visitors to observe biosecurity measures and the availability of the safety statement;

Footwear disinfectant facilities;

Farm Safety Risk Assessment or Farm Safety Statement document;

First aid kit readily available;

Farmyard sketch of bait points;

Waste plastic collection receipts from approved collectors;

Name of veterinary services providers, veterinary product suppliers, hauliers and persons applying pesticides.

The list above outlines some of the areas that will be examined in an SBLAS audit to determine compliance with the scheme requirements.

Bord Bia has outlined that farmers can read the Producer Standard document to become familiar with all the requirements of the SBLAS audit.