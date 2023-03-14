The National Dairy Council (NDC) has today (Tuesday, March 14) confirmed the appointment of Mark Keller as the organisation’s new strategic operations director.

Keller, who has over 25 years’ experience as an international sales and marketing leader, is set to work closely the NDC chief executive Zoe Kavanagh and the wider team.

He previously worked in developing markets for multiple industries, including dairy food ingredients, telecommunications, retail and gifting.

Keller was the head of sales and marketing at Dairygold for a period of six years.

During that time he was responsible for delivering the company’s commercial strategy in the wake of the abolishment of milk quotas in early 2015.

He built up a sales and marketing team to support customer acquisition, manage critical customer relationships and expand Dairygold’s market reach.

Keller also delivered a full relaunch of the Dairygold Cooperative’s Society’s corporate and divisional brands.

He took part in several ministerial trade missions to the Middle East North Africa and Asia to promote Irish dairy, with particular focus on developing partnerships in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Indonesia.

Commenting on his new appointment, Mark Keller said:

“I am delighted to be joining the National Dairy Council as it continues to promote and protect the success of Irish dairy both at home and abroad.

“I have extensive experience in the dairy industry globally which will really equip me to drive NDC forward into the future as challenges continue to face the sector,” he said.

Keller holds a degree in English literature from Providence College in Rhode Island, USA where he had been awarded a full athletic scholarship in track and cross country.

He also holds voluntary support positions with Guaranteed Irish and Paralympics Ireland.