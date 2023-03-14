A budget of €1.25 million has been allocated to the 2023 Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme (TFBS), the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

Grants ranging between €4,000 and €30,000 will cover up to 75% of the cost of conservation work to traditional farm buildings, including roofs, walls, structural repairs, windows, and doors.

The scheme will open for applications before the end of this month, the Heritage Council, which administers the TFBS, has said.

The TFBS will also be available for other related farm structures, including historic yard surfaces, walls, gate pillars and gates, according to the Heritage Council.

In 2023, participants in the following DAFM schemes will be eligible to apply:

Active agri-environment scheme participants, including in the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES);

Participants in European Innovation Partnership (EIP) calls one, two and three, Hen Harrier and Pearl Mussel projects, and The Burren Project, who were an active participant as of December 31, 2022 or had completed the full term of the contract for the relevant EIP, or have completed a five-year project as appropriate;

Approved participants of the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

All traditional buildings that are used for agricultural purposes, or available for such use, will be considered as part of the measure, the DAFM said.

Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme

The key conservation principle of minimum intervention, carrying out a repair to fix what is wrong but not setting out to do too much work applies under scheme, the council said.

Works, which will focus on ensuring long-term structural integrity, must be carried out using traditional building techniques and materials, the DAFM said.

The Heritage Council said that restoration works are very unlikely to be supported with grant aid. It is expected that 70-80 projects will be supported this year.