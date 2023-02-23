A man aged in his 40s has died, and two juveniles were seriously injured, in a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor in Co. Wexford yesterday (Wednesday, February 22).

Gardaí remain at the scene of the incident, which occurred at around 7:10p.m on the N25 in Ballinaboula near New Ross.

Two cars were also involved in the collision.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Two juvenile female passengers in the same vehicle were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

The two drivers of the other vehicles – both males and aged in their 70s and 30s – were taken to the same hospital, were they were also treated for serious injuries.

These were the only injuries reported, Gardaí said.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and were travelling along the road in question between 6:40p.m and 7:15p.m, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station, the Garda confidential line, or any Garda station.