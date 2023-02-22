The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue officially opened the University College Dublin (UCD) Agriculture, Food Science and Human Nutrition Careers Day earlier today (Wednesday, February 22).

Minister McConalogue provided a keynote address to final year undergraduate students in the UCD Garret Fitzgerald Debating Chamber.

Aoife Feeney, agricultural policy officer at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Ireland and Niamh Bambrick, Agricultural Science Association (ASA) vice-president, also addressed students, along with the Dean of Agriculture, UCD Prof. Frank Monahan and Eilish Gill, Agricultural Science Careers Committee chair.

UCD careers day

Providing the keynote address, Minister McConalogue closed by saying: “As I look around here, I am absolutely confident that we are in safe hands as we face into one of the most exciting periods of agriculture and farming in our history.

“My final message to all of you as you move through your education and your careers, is that you should do so safe in the knowledge that you are in the greatest industry in the world.”

The UCD Agriculture, Food Science and Human Nutrition Careers Day is a long-established event and is an opportunity for soon-to-be graduates of the various programmes to connect and network with potential future employers.

Nearly 50 exhibitors, including Agriland Media Group, attended the event which provided students with an opportunity to speak with representatives from a wide range of organisations across the agriculture and food industries.

This year marks a milestone for the UCD Agricultural Science Society, known as AgSoc, as it celebrates 100 years.

Any proceeds raised from today’s careers day go towards charities chosen by the students. This year, their chosen charities are Multiple Sclerosis Ireland and Tiggy’s Trust.

In her speech, Eilish Gill said: “It’s an honour to be the chairperson of the AgSoc Careers Committee especially as AgSoc ventures into its 100th year.

“The AgSoc has helped to create a great sense of community spirit and pride in every student. Many of the companies here have been attending for many years, showing the strong links between the school, students and industry.

“We are also delighted to welcome new faces this year, showing our sector is growing, going from strength to strength.”

The careers day is one of a series of career-focused events hosted within the school to support students with their career development.

Prof. Frank Monahan, dean of agriculture and head of school, UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science said: “I don’t need to tell any of you about the challenges we face in the world, and that these problems need to be solved using less resources, more efficiently. But with that, there is huge opportunity for our graduates.”