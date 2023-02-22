Sinn Féin is calling on the state to do more to promote the organic agri-food industry in communities, retailers and wholesalers.

MEP Chris MacManus and TD Matt Carthy both recently visited two businesses involved in organic food production in Co. Monaghan, namely Ballybay Food Hub and the Irish Organic Mills.

The two Sinn Féin representatives called for native models and produce such as these to be promoted by government.

Speaking afterwards, MacManus said: “There is a great potential for budding agri-food entrepreneurs in the region for making use of the expertise and facilities in the hub.

“It is clear to see why it has such an appeal with the quality and diligence of the guidance the hub provides.”

He said that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) should do more to “foster homegrown products such as flour and other produce, and ensure they are stacked on supermarket and wholesalers’ shelves across the state.

MacManus commented that Ireland often imports those same goods from abroad.

“We have the means to produce and sell Irish goods here so that must be the priority.”

He also said that there is potential for Irish businesses to sell these products abroad at a premium.

Supporting organic agri-food

His party colleague, Cavan-Monaghan TD Matt Carthy, said that organic production “can provide a mechanism to improve incomes and assist Ireland in meeting our climate obligations”.

“It is therefore imperative that the government supports organic farmers by ensuring that their produce is marketed in Ireland and beyond, and that procurement policies reflect the growing public desire for organic food,” he added.

According to Carthy, these businesses “need and deserve” a coordinated organics strategy that facilitates farmers into organic production by ensuring financial viability and sustainability.

According to the Ifac’s Farm Report 2023, which was published last week, over half of both beef and sheep farmers would consider converting to organics.

However, 30% of the 1,160 farmers surveyed in Ifac’s report felt that the lack of markets for organic products was the biggest barrier to converting.

17% of farmers surveyed said that the lack of financial support was the biggest barrier.