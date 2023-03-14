The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed an extension to the deadlines to submit the dairy excretion rate band and nitrates derogation applications for 2023.

Minister McConalogue said the 2023 dairy excretion rate band is extended to March,31 while the nitrates derogation applications has been extended to 12 noon on April, 14.

The minister, who is currently in New Zealand as part of the government’s St. Patrick’s Day programme, said almost 8,000 farmers have already recorded their choice on the nitrates branding portal on the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) website.

He added:

“Being the first year that dairy farmers are requested to confirm their nitrogen (N) excretion rate band for their dairy herd, and after recent engagement with farmers, milk co-ops and advisors, I have agreed to the extension to facilitate all stakeholders to effectively engage with this new measure. “

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is encouraging farmers to submit their associated nitrogen excretion rate band for 2023 through the ICBF portal – providing the farmer has given permission to a co-op to share their milk purchaser data with the ICBF.

However the DAFM acknowledged that there is a “small cohort of farmers” who have not consented to share their data with ICBF.

The department said farmers in this position should “allow the necessary time” to contact and engage with their milk purchasers to complete the required form – which is available on DAFM’s website – and return it to the department.

Minister McConalogue said he is conscious that because of the new banding rules some farmers may find that their nitrogen excretion rates “will result in an increase to the overall farm organic nitrogen stocking rate”.

“In some cases, farmers may need to submit a nitrates derogation application and adhere to the terms and conditions to allow them farm at a stocking rate up to 250kg organic N/ha for 2023.

“Therefore, I am extending the deadline for receipt of a 2023 nitrates derogation application to April, 14 2023. The department’s online application portal had been due to close for applications at midnight on March,31.

“It will now remain open until 12 noon the April,14. Intending applicants should immediately contact their adviser if they have not already done so,” the minister added.

DAFM has reminded farmers who applied for a nitrates derogation in 2022 that they must also submit their 2022 fertiliser accounts by the revised closing date of April,14.