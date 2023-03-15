The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society hosted a mixed breed show and sale of cattle at the Showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon on Saturday (March 11).

A statement from the society commended the quality of cattle on offer at the event.

17 of the 21 Angus bulls on offer at the sale sold to an average sale price of €3,550, while five Charolais bulls sold to an average sale price of €2,840.

The top price on the day went to a bull bred on Carn Farm, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Dungimmon Victor. Image source: Tricia Kennedy

Adam Woods secured €7,400 for his January 2022-born bull Dungimmon Victor. Sired by Haymount War Smith, Victor had a terminal index of €108 and a Dairy Beef Index (DBI) of €127.

Victor is out of the Carn Farms show cow Dungimmon Nibbles and has a calving difficulty of 2.3%.

Mohill, Co. Leitrim breeder Thomas F. Beirne secured €4,600 for his bull Drumbeera Vladimar. This bull was born in March 2022 and was sired by Caulry Nationwide.

Another Co. Cavan-based breeder Leo McEnroe sold his two of his bulls, Lisduff Lewis Hamilton and Lisduff Duke, for €4,500 each. Both of these bulls were sired by Liss Buster S521.

Donal Carroll from Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon sold a December 2021 bull Feeraghdonal Son of Her H for €4,400. This bull was sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg.

Other notable prices from the sale included:

€4,000 for Aughnamona U Everest , sired by Carrigroe Prince and bred by Geraldine Shanley, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim;

, sired by Carrigroe Prince and bred by Geraldine Shanley, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim; €3,400 for Moyview Umar , sired by Loughanleigh Pantanna and bred by John Brennan, Tobbercurry, Co. Sligo;

, sired by Loughanleigh Pantanna and bred by John Brennan, Tobbercurry, Co. Sligo; €3,300 for Sheemore Paddyboy , sired by Coolnahinch Puddleby and bred by Patrick Farrell, Co. Leitrim;

, sired by Coolnahinch Puddleby and bred by Patrick Farrell, Co. Leitrim; €3,200 for Berrymount Ugo, sired by Hf Rebel 53Y and bred by William Foster, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan.

The four Angus Heifers present sold at an average of €2,412. Dara Diffley and Nigel Cox secured the top heifer price of €3,000 for their February 2021-born heifer Duighgiolla Ulrika, a daughter of Dillon New Holland.

Continentals at Carrick

Five Charolais bulls sold at an average price of €2,840 with John G. McDermott from Co. Donegal achieving the top price of €3,100 for an October 2021-born bull Ballynabreen Solo, sired by Ballym Mylove.

Patrick Farrell from Co. Leitirm sold his Limousin Bull Sheemore Seargent 2 for €3,000. This bull was sired by Elderberry Galahad.

The society said that it will host a show and sale of Angus, Hereford and Shorthorn cattle on Saturday, April 8, and a show and sale of all continental breeds on Saturday, April 15.