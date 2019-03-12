New appointment to Volac team unveiled
Volac has announced the appointment of a new business manager to its team, Rebecca O’Sullivan.
From Co. Kerry, the new manager joins Volac from Dairygold where she had been working as a technical sales advisor and milk replacer specialist.
During this time, she advised customers on: nutrition; maximising soil fertility and grass growth; and improving overall performance at farm level.
O’Sullivan completed the Dairygold graduate programme last year, having joined the course in 2015 following her graduation from UCD with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree in Animal Science.
The new appointment has international experience, having previously worked on a large dairy farm in Germany, with a particular focus on the performance potential of a dairy herd.
Commenting, O’Sullivan said: “When I took on the role of milk replacer specialist with Dairygold I developed a keen interest in the nutrition of calves and the impact that this early management has on future performance.
“I officially joined Volac as a business manager in late February 2019 and look forward to continue working closely with farmers and businesses to ensure the highest level of nutritional support is offered to our farmers to promote high-yielding sustainable herds.