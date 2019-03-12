New appointment to Volac team unveiled

Volac has announced the appointment of a new business manager to its team, Rebecca O’Sullivan.

From Co. Kerry, the new manager joins Volac from Dairygold where she had been working as a technical sales advisor and milk replacer specialist.

During this time, she advised customers on: nutrition; maximising soil fertility and grass growth; and improving overall performance at farm level.

O’Sullivan completed the Dairygold graduate programme last year, having joined the course in 2015 following her graduation from UCD with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree in Animal Science.

Advertisement

The new appointment has international experience, having previously worked on a large dairy farm in Germany, with a particular focus on the performance potential of a dairy herd.

This included focusing on nutrition, breeding and environment to maximise growth, yield and fertility potential to improve the profitability and sustainability of the farm, she said.

Commenting, O’Sullivan said: “When I took on the role of milk replacer specialist with Dairygold I developed a keen interest in the nutrition of calves and the impact that this early management has on future performance.