Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Munster, Donegal and Connacht this morning (Saturday, October 15).

The national forecaster has warned of further heavy showers and thunderstorms coupled with strong and gusty southwesterly winds, and possible falls of hail.

Disruption is expected, including spot flooding and dangerous road conditions, especially near coasts, the national forecaster has said.

The Status Yellow thunderstorm warning will remain in place until 9:00p.m today.

Scattered showers in the west will become more frequent and widespread through the morning and early afternoon. It will feel cool, with highest temperatures of 9° to 13°, according to Met Éireann.

The weather will turn drier over night as showers gradually become more isolated, though they will occasionally be heavy in western and northwestern areas. Lowest temperatures of 3° to 7° are expected.

National forecast

Tomorrow (October 16) will see a mostly dry and bright start to the day, apart from isolated showers in the northwest. Cloud will build from the south through the day, bringing outbreaks of heavy rain during the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 10° to 14° are expected, and tomorrow night rain will gradually clear northwards, with drier weather and clear spells following.

There will be scattered showers in the west and northwest. It will remain quite breezy with moderate to fresh southerly winds. Lowest temperatures will be 6° to 11°, coolest in Ulster.

Monday (October 17) will be a drier day with spells of sunny weather and just a few light showers. Highest temperatures will be of 12° to 15° in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing later.

Monday night will see cold, dry and clear conditions. Some mist or fog will develop in light easterly winds or variable winds. Lowest temperatures will be 2° to 6°, according to the most recent forecast.