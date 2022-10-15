What the agent hails as a “lovely lakeside smallholding” of 17.5ac just outside Dunmanway in the heart of west Cork, near the village of Ballinacarriga, is new to market in an executor sale.

“It is a lovely parcel of land, good quality and all in permanent pasture with good soil depth, laid out in three large fields. It is mainly level but with a slight easterly aspect,” said Daniel Lehane of Lehanes & Associates Ltd.

Accessed by a shared laneway with a neighbouring house, the 17.5ac farm has views towards Ballinacarriga lake and its impressive castle, said Daniel.

“What was a small beef farm for many years is located about five miles east of the market town of Dunmanway which is in the heart of dairy farming country, with a wide variety of shops and eateries, and about 0.5 miles from Ballinacarriga village.

“A great hobby farm in the making, it has a ruin of an old house at the northern end that may help with a future planning permission.

“There is a natural earth and stone fence surrounding the farm, with an abundance of mature trees and native woodland adjacent. There aren’t any cattle handling facilities on-site but there is electricity connected,” Daniel said.

“A river forms the boundary at the eastern end of the farm and the land itself is located within walking distance of Ballinacarriga lake and public walkway.

“The lake is a popular fishing spot for trout and is situated across the road from the impressive Ballinacarriga castle, a 16th century tower castle built by local chieftain Randal Og Hurley.

“The name is carried well today by the local GAA team, rightly called Randal Ogs in his memory. The castle itself is a four-storey structure, clearly visible from the farm and contains some important stone carvings,” said the agent.

“This 17.5ac property is an ideal holding for a hobby farm or an addition to an existing farm,” Daniel said

“It is just three miles away from Carbery Group and property in the area has always performed strongly.”

Daniel believes that the outlook is positive for the future. The farm would be an “attractive outside farm prospect to keep heifers for the summer or for the silage cut” he said.

“It is sure to attract a variety of interest,” he added.

The guide price is €150,000 or just over €8,500/ac.