On Wednesday (October 12) Taaffe Auctions returned to Carnaross Mart for its 135th Carnaross dairy sale, with 129 lots on offer.

On offer at the sale were 104 freshly calved heifers and cows, along with the Ardnasalem youngstock sale which contained 25 head.

The sale included entries from herds such as: Cannontown, Ballydoogan, Evergrange, Greenlea, Delasheen, Croagh, Hallow, Radrum, Crossnacole, Sprucegrove and more.

The Ardnasalem stock on offer were sired by top artificial insemination (AI) sires such as Pepper, Rageer Red, Montross, Samuri, Atrium, Verona and Copycat.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions stated: “It was a very fast trade at Carnaross on Wednesday for freshly calved heifers and cows.”

Of the 104 lots on offer, 29 achieved prices of 3,000gns or higher.

Topping the sale at 3,850gns was Lot 87, Croagh Susiemist 198, from the Co. Limerick herd of Patrick and Derrick Frawley.

She sold milking 34L and backed by eight generations of cows classified VG/EX from the famous Susie Mist cow family. She was purchased by a Co. Kildare farmer.

The second-highest price of 3,800gns was for Mervyn Eager’s Lot 18, Evergrange SS LIztina.

She sold milking 36L and is backed by seven generations of cows classified VG/EX from famous Canadian Laurie Sheik cow family. She sold to a Co. Tyrone herd.

The third-highest price on the day went to Lot 56, Croagh Portea 26 (VG-2YR), who sold for 3,700gns.

She also came from Patrick and Derrick Frawley.

From the herd’s outstanding Portea Family, this heifer sold milking 33L and was claimed by a Co. Kildare farmer.

Ardnasalem youngstock sale

Also on offer at this month’s sale were 25 lots from the Ardnasalem herd from Emyvale in Co. Monaghan.

The 25 head of youngstock from the Colton family included in-calf heifers, bulling heifers and heifer calves.

With the in-calf heifers, a top price of 2,500gns was achieved by Lot 103, Ardnasalem Tatoo Sarah, a daughter of Duckett Crush Tatoo. She sold due in April 2023. Lot 103: Ardnasalem Tatoo Sarah

The bulling heifers sold to 1,420gns for Lot 110, Ardnasalem 1231 Robin, bred from the famous Roxy family and backed by four generations of EX dams.

Heifer calves sold to 2,240gns for Lot 117, Ardnsalem Rainstorm Ashlyn, bred from seven generations of VG/EX dams and whose fifth dam Tri-Day Ashlyn (EX96) was champion at World Dairy Expo.