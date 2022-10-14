Alldays and Onions is a name that rarely springs to mind when thinking of older tractors, yet at one time the company, which is a significant manufacturer of cars, motorcycles and industrial equipment, appears to have also dabbled in tractor production.

There are said to be just six examples of these tractors left, although it is not at all clear just how many were produced, or for how long they were made at the company’s Birmingham works.

Alldays and Onions part of bigger collection

One of these machines from 1918 is coming up for auction this month as part of the Bainbridge Collection of rare and early tractors that will lead the Cheffins Vintage Sale on Saturday, October 22.

This particular collection, which was based in Staffordshire, consists of five vintage tractors with an estimated total value of £250,000. The bates Steel Mule was manufactured by the Joliet Oil Tractor Company and drives through a single caterpillar track at the rear

Another rarity is the Bates Steel Mule from 1916. This American tractor represents an attempt to directly replace a draught animal with a machine and keep the same implements.

Oliver Godfrey, head of machinery at Cheffins said: “Having been put together by Edwin Bainbridge throughout his lifetime, this collection now contains some of the earliest and most desirable tractors from the pre-war period.”

Good range of Classics

These two items will be offered alongside over 2,000 lots of classic tractors, vehicles, implements, models, motorcycles and automobilia, at the third and final collective vintage sale of 2022.

Other than the vintage items there is a good assortment of classic tractors, with Massey Ferguson being well represented along with the usual smattering of Countys and Fords.

Amongst the latter is a Dexta half track conversion and a Ford 8210 with just 6,500 hours on the clock, which will tickle the interest of many a collector.

The sale will take place at the Cheffins Machinery Saleground in Sutton, near Ely.