Munster Auctions held its latest sale on October 3, with over 80 lots going under the virtual hammer.

Of the tractors available it was a New Holland T 8060 which attracted the highest bid overall, with the hammer falling at €42,000, including VAT but excluding fees.

These tractors were produced between 2007 and 2012 and offered 155hp when new. This example was showing 5,600 hours on the clock with worn-looking front tyres, although the rears still had bite on them.

Blue was the theme

The tractors available on the day all shared the same Basildon Blue livery which indicates just how popular Ford and New Holland was, and still is, as a brand.

Advertisement

Basildon in Essex is the location of Ford and then New Holland when it was bought out by Ford Tractors in 1986. Basildon Blue refers to the livery of both and is often used to denote tractors coming from that factory with ether of the names on the bonnet.

The other tractors available are shown below and the prices include VAT, if applicable, but not the auction fees. This freshly painted Ford 4000appears to still have a good working life ahead of it. It brought in €7,000

The spirit of the Ford 7000 lived on in the Ford 7610 which enjoyed a ten-year production run from 1982. This example was looking for some tender loving care as the fundamentals of these tractors are sound. It made €5,000 Robust and roadworthy trailers capable of handling heavy plant are always in demand, and this was reflected in the price of €25,80 paid for this Hogg tri-axle unit which was presented in excellent condition As a relief from the blue, this hi-Spec trailed beet-chopper fetched €2,500

Next Munster Auctions sale

Munster Auctions will be holding its next sale at Mitchelstown in mid-November and is presently seeking good-quality machinery to include in the auction which will be held at its site just off junction 13 of the M8 motorway.