Munster Auctions held its latest sale on October 3, with over 80 lots going under the virtual hammer.
Of the tractors available it was a New Holland T 8060 which attracted the highest bid overall, with the hammer falling at €42,000, including VAT but excluding fees.
These tractors were produced between 2007 and 2012 and offered 155hp when new. This example was showing 5,600 hours on the clock with worn-looking front tyres, although the rears still had bite on them.
Blue was the theme
The tractors available on the day all shared the same Basildon Blue livery which indicates just how popular Ford and New Holland was, and still is, as a brand.
Basildon in Essex is the location of Ford and then New Holland when it was bought out by Ford Tractors in 1986. Basildon Blue refers to the livery of both and is often used to denote tractors coming from that factory with ether of the names on the bonnet.
The other tractors available are shown below and the prices include VAT, if applicable, but not the auction fees.
Next Munster Auctions sale
Munster Auctions will be holding its next sale at Mitchelstown in mid-November and is presently seeking good-quality machinery to include in the auction which will be held at its site just off junction 13 of the M8 motorway.