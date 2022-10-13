The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association’s National Calf Show took place on Sunday (October 9) at Mid Tipperary Co-Operative Livestock Mart (Thurles Mart).

The event, which had a €10,000 prize fund, took place as part of the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association’s Autumn Extravaganza.

It was a wonder weekend at the Thurles Mart venue for mother and son Eustace and Deirdre Burke of the Clontead Aberdeen Angus Herd, as their herd won the title of All-Ireland champion medium herd for the second year running.

As well as this, their young heifer Clontead Mandy X363 was tapped out as the AXA Supreme National Calf Show Champion.

The hefty €10,000 prize fund for the National Calf Show attracted quality Angus calves from across the country to compete in the event.

Tasked with the job of judging the livestock on the day was Wanda Tilson who runs the well-known Wedderlie Herd in Scotland alongside her parents.

After judging 11 classes and four championships as part of the event, all eyes were on the judge to see what calf she would select as the AXA supreme champion for 2022.

After careful deliberation, she eventually tapped out Clontead Mandy X363 as her supreme champion. Class 1 winner: Kerins Ulrikemi owned by Bernard Kerins Class 2 winner: Droumdaniel Ultan. L-R: Eoin Lynch and John O’Sullivan (Angus Beef Ireland) Class 3 winner: Clontead Mandy X363 owned by Eustace Burke pictured with sponsor Ger Ryan (Dovea Genetics) Class 4 winner: Carrowboy Uisce Beatha owned by Frank Gibbons pictured with Shauna Canny of Munster Bovine Class 5 winner: Lisduff Danielle X971 owned by Leo McEnroe pictured with Paul Matthews (ABP) Class 6 winner: Liss Bruno Y120 owned by John and Sean McEnroe

This marked the first time that Cork-based Eustace and Deirdre Burke claimed the National Calf Show Championship title.

Sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630, she is out of the homebred Clontead Miss Mandy s204 who herself is a Goulding Jumbo King K436 daughter.

Mandy X363 came out on top of a strong August and September 2021-born heifer class, before taking the senior heifer championship and eventually the AXA supreme championship.

The reserve supreme championship also headed to Co. Cork, with Carbery Venice from Keith and Caroline Vickery taking the plaudits.

This February 2022-born bull was again sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630 with Carbery Sea Mist the dam.

Venice took the February and March 2022-born bull class before taking the junior male championship on his way to the reserve supreme. Class 7 winner: Goulding Tibbie Y268 owned by Michael Hannon pictured with John Harrington (FDC Group) Class 8 winner: Carbery Venice owned by Caroline Vickery pictured with Jamie Nolan (AgriCam) Class 10 winner: Carrowboy V.I.B owned by Frank Gibbons Class 11 winner: Liss Kim Y161 owned by John and Sean McEnroe Junior Female Champion: Edgeworthstown Lady Henn Y058 owned by Harry and Sam Ferguson Senior Male Champion: Droumdaniel Ultan owned by the Lynch family AXA Reserve supreme champion: Carbery Venice. L-R: Judge Wanda Tilson; breeder Caroline Vickery; and Brian Prout (AXA)

Standing senior male champion on the day was the winner of the first bull class into the ring, Droumdaniel Ultan from Eoin Lynch, Bantry, Co. Cork.

This August 2021-born bull was sired by the herd’s stockbull Westellen Black Bingo V865 and out of the Gigginstown Days of Thunder.

Taking the last section championship on the day was Edgeworthstown Lady Henn Y058 who stood as junior female champion.

This February 2022-born heifer was bred by the Ferguson family from Co. Longford. Sired by Lisduff Red Pepper R368, she is out of Edgeworthstown Lady Heidi R014.

Standing reserve senior heifer champion was Jadam Lady Sandra X150 from Enda Kearney, Co. Clare.

This daughter of HF Alcatraz is out of Blackfied Lady Sanda P531 and had a phenomenal summer at the shows.

Reserve senior male champion went to Alan Gibbons with Carrowboy Uisce Beatha.

This October-born bull is a son of Stouphill Bomber and Marganure Lady Haze. This topped a super day for the Roscommon man who also took the reserve junior male championship with Carrowboy V.I.B.

This April-born bull calf was sired by Maine Dragon and out of Kilteevan Damsel.

Concluding, the association expressed its thanks to all who supported the event including the sponsors: AXA; MartEye; Angus Beef Ireland; FDC Group; Munster Bovine; Cormac Tagging; Irish Angus Producer Group; ABP; Agriland Media Group; and Dovea Genetics.