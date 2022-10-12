The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association hosted its Autumn Extravaganza last weekend (October 8-9) at Mid-Tipp Mart in Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

The event combined a new pre-inspected “genetic excellence” sale of 55 lots on the first day, and the association’s National Calf Show the following day offerered a substantial prize fund of €10,000.

Large crowds of potential bidders and pedigree breeders gathered around the sale ring at Thurles Mart as the well-known Co. Cork-based auctioneer began selling shortly after 3:00p.m.

A statement from the breed association to Agriland said “a number of sale price records were broken at the event”.

A total of 47 of the 55 Angus animals cataloged sold to an average price of €4,211, which the association said “easily surpasses any other average record for an Angus cattle sale on the island of Ireland”.

Bull prices ranged from €3,700 to €10,500 to record an average of €6,340. The association understands this to be a record average price for Angus bulls in Ireland.

Female trade peaked at €9,400, with 87.5% of all females forward selling for an average just shy of €4,000, which is another record for the Angus breed in Ireland.

Top-priced Angus bull

Topping trade at €10,500 was nine-month-old Liss Bruno Y120 from the herd of John and Sean McEnroe in Oldcastle, Co. Meath. Liss Bruno Y120 sold for €10,500. Pictured with John and Sean McEnroe, Oldcastle, Co. Meath

This bull is no stranger to success having won the male championship at this years’ Tullamore Show as a seven-month-old calf.

Home-bred on both sides, he is sired by Liss Dingle V936, who also placed first in the intermediate bull class at this year’s Tullamore Show.

His second-calving dam, Liss Biluri V852, won the breed championship at this year’s Mohill show and her first calf topped the Associations’ Spring Premier in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, earlier this year.

Ranking five stars on most traits, Liss Bruno Y120 found a new home with the artificial insemination (AI) company Dovea Genetics.

Bruno is the highest-price male topat auction for an Angus in Ireland since before the introduction of the Euro currency

Buyers of the two highest-priced lots sold through the ring also received a €500 money back voucher which was sponsored by Angus Beef Ireland.

Top-priced Angus heifer

Securing the second top-price of the day and the top female price was Bunlahy U2 Katy Et who sold for €9,400. Bunlahy U2 Katy Et sold for €9,400

Bred by Co. Longford breeders Aiden and David Reynolds, this 15-month-old heifer is the first to be offered from the donor cow Bunlahy Katy.

Her sire is equally as impressive, being former All-Ireland champion Carrigroe Mr Rebel. Boasting five stars down the line, she was secured by Ray Tiernan for his Blackhall herd.

Buyers of the two top-priced female lots sold through the ring received €500 money back vouchers sponsored by the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association.

In the male section once again it was Albert and Jennifer DeCogan who sold Mogeely Dram X783 for €8,000. Albert and Jennifer DeCogan sold Mogeely Dram X783 for €8,000.

This bull secured numerous titles at shows across the country this summer and is sired by former All-Ireland champion Wedderlie Blackbox.

He is a full-brother to Mogeely Dreamer who won All-Ireland champion in 2019.

Securing the double five-star bull was Gigginstown Aberdeen Angus herd.

This topped an impressive day for the Cork duo which sold four animals to average just shy of €6,000.

Richard Lombard’s Dulague Herd in Castleisland, Co. Kerry, saw his top lot, Dulague Red Beauty X314, sell for the second-top female price of €7,400.

Dulague Red Beauty X314 sold for the second-top female price of €7,400.

This super September 20210born red Angus was sired by the herd’s stockbull Stairhaven Red Ernie U266, who comes from the renowned Ellen Erica line. Carrying four stars on the replacement index, he was again knocked down to Gigginstown.

Taking home €6,400 was the DeCogans with Mogeely Pru X785. This five-star heifer was sired by Mogeely Joe H979 and is out of the 20,000gns Cheeklaw Pru S541. Mogeely Pru X785 sold for €6,400

Co. Mayo man Conor O’Mahony takes this heifer home to add to his Dowagh Herd.

The Liss Angus Herd draft

As part of the sale, the Liss herd of John and Sean McEnroe had a select draft of nine heifers from the core of their herd.

These heifers topped €6,000, with eight of the nine selling to average over €4,000.

Leading the way was Liss Minree X043 who was bought by Cathy O’Hara from Northern Ireland.

This five-star heifer was sired by Cairnton Killimanjaro U435 and out of the Minree family, which secured best cow family in the Connacht/Leinster herds competition for the last two years running. Liss Minree X043 sold for €6,000

Hitting €5,200 at the Liss draft was Liss Duchess W019 who was secured by John Brady’s Lisnafanna Herd in Co Cavan.

This two-year-old heifer is a maternal sister to Liss Dingle V936, who later sired the €10,500 Liss Bruno Y120.

Other prices

Selling for €5,100 was Dulague Red Ella X312, again from the previously mentioned Richard Lombard.

This heifer was sired by the herd’s stockbull Stairhaven Red Ernie U266 and boasted five stars on the replacement index. Dulague Red Ella X312 sold for €5,100

Red Ella was secured by the aforementioned Conor O’Mahony.

The first lot into the ring got the sale off to a roaring start with Westellen Flora W893 ET selling for €5,000.

This two-year-old heifer was bred by John and Kate Tait from Co. Cork and sired by Checklaw Eirwyn D165 with Rossiter Eric and Ranui Impact also in the back breeding.

Selling in-calf to Rawburn Boss Hogg, she was secured by Shane Bryne of the Ballygannon Herd.

The last animal to hit the €5,000 mark was the young bull Mogeely Black Bono X784 from Albert and Jennifer DeCogan.

This bull was again sired by Mogeely Blackbox J935 and goes back too the black Beatrice line. He was secured by Michael Bird of the Dunlever Herd in Co. Meath.

A further 12 lots sold for between €4,000 and €5,000. These were as follows:

€4,800 for Drumbeera Marlyn Monroe W268 bred by Thomas and Patrick Beirne. Sire: Caulry Nationwide;

bred by Thomas and Patrick Beirne. Sire: Caulry Nationwide; €4,600 for Tara Domino X829 bred by Malachy Tighe. Sire: Rawburn Boss Hogg;

bred by Malachy Tighe. Sire: Rawburn Boss Hogg; €4,600 for Mercury Evening Tinge Y882 bred by John and Shane Murphy. Sire: Mercury Sexy Eric ET;

bred by John and Shane Murphy. Sire: Mercury Sexy Eric ET; €4,500 for Liss Duchess X047 bred by John and Sean McEnroe. Sire: Cairnton Killimanjaro U435;

bred by John and Sean McEnroe. Sire: Cairnton Killimanjaro U435; €4,500 for Westellen Pablo X907 bred by John and Kate Tait. Sire: Bova Lord Bonanza N266;

bred by John and Kate Tait. Sire: Bova Lord Bonanza N266; €4,400 for Kerins Ulrikemi bred by Bernard Kerins. Sire: Lavalley Prince;

bred by Bernard Kerins. Sire: Lavalley Prince; €4,400 for Mogeely Miylo X782 bred by Albert DeCogan. Sire: Rosemead Karona J957;

bred by Albert DeCogan. Sire: Rosemead Karona J957; €4,400 for Lawsonsford Eunice X488 bred by Michael and Barry Smith. Sire: Gortnalon Nidge;

bred by Michael and Barry Smith. Sire: Gortnalon Nidge; €4,300 for Drumcrow Petula X845 bred by Magaret McKiernan. Sire: Drumcrow Prosecco;

bred by Magaret McKiernan. Sire: Drumcrow Prosecco; €4,200 for Millbawn Jody X282 bred by Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig. Sire: Retties JFK;

bred by Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig. Sire: Retties JFK; €4,200 for Rathmooney Destiny X095 bred by Michael Hoey. Sire: Laheens Dark Boy S422;

€4,000 for Liss Mirti X045 bred by John and Sean McEnroe. Sire: Mogeely Dreamer T534.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association gave a special mention of thanks to all the sponsors for helping to make the weekend “such a success”.

MartEye stats

Following the sale, MartEye assembled a map showing the locations of the cattle buyers at the Premier Sale as well as some of the key statistics from the event.

MartEye report from Irish Aberdeen Angus Association’s Autumn Extravaganza: (Green dots indicate locations of buyers)

The association thanked its gold sponsor AXA, as well as it silver sponsors Angus Beef Ireland, Cormac Tagging, Munster Bovine, FDC, Irish Angus Producer Group/ABP and the media partner Agriland.

Concluding, the association thanked the breeders, bidders and buyers, and all who attended the “record-breaking sale” as well as those who viewed it on MartEye.