Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has issued cautionary advice to pet owners in relation to keeping dogs safe during hot weather.

The minister warned that it is “important” to protect dogs during the continuing spell of hot weather, “especially flat-faced (brachycephalic) breeds which have difficulties breathing” .

He provided a list of steps for pet owners to follow during the hot spell.

These steps include:

Do not leave your dog unattended in a car. Internal vehicle temperature may rise rapidly, causing heat stroke;

Dogs must have a shaded area to rest, out of direct sunlight;

Fresh water should be readily available;

The best time to exercise your dog in hot weather is first thing in the morning or evening time, when temperatures are cooler. On longer walks, remember to bring water;

Tarmac and pavements in direct sunlight may become very hot and burn your dog’s paws;

Grooming or clipping your dog helps regulate their body temperature during hot weather;

Some flat-faced dogs suffer from a condition called brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS), where their abnormally narrow airways makes breathing much more difficult, particularly when exercising or in hot conditions, when “special care and attention” is required.

The minister also emphasised that dogs may get sunburn. He said this is “especially” the case if they have pink skin.

“Limit exposure of your dog to direct sunlight and ask your vet about suitable sunscreen for dogs.

“Sunscreen suitable for dogs may be applied to areas with less hair such as ear tips and nose bridges,” Minister McConalogue said.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has warned that “heatstroke can cause serious damage and even be fatal to pets”.

It has issued warning signs of heatstroke for pet owners:

Excessive panting;

Increased heart rate;

Dry or pale gums;

Weakness, stupor or collapse.

If you do notice signs of overheating, the ISPCA has said to contact your vet immediately.