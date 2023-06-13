A number of farmers and agri-contractors have been listed on the latest List of Tax Defaulters from Revenue.

Today (Tuesday, June 13) Revenue published the List of Tax Defaulters in respect of the period January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023.

The farmers have been listed in Part 1 of the list which refers to “persons in whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence”.

Part 2 of the list refers to “persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full”.

There were no farmers listed in Part 2 of the Revenue document which usually entails larger settlements.

List of Tax Defaulters

The first farmer listed on Revenue’s document is Daniel J. Casey a farmer and plant-hire operator from Ballyclough, Mallow, Co. Cork.

He was fined €1,200 for a failure to lodge an income tax return.

Also fined for the same charge was Joseph P. Donlon, a farmer and company director from Newmarket-on-Fergus in Co. Clare. His total fine was €5,000 for four charges.

Gearóid O’Donovan, an agricultural contractor from Reenascreena, Roscarbery, Co. Cork was fined €1,250 for failure to lodge an income tax return.

Meanwhile, Aidan Hand, a haulier and agri-contractor from Inniskeen, Dundalk, Co. Louth was fined €2,500 for the misuse of marked mineral oil (green diesel).

Also fined for misuse of green diesel was Christopher Keane, a farmer and company director from Kilkee, Co. Clare. His fine total also amounted to €2,500.

Agri-contractor, Francis Rock from Tang, Ballymahon, Co. Westmeath was fined €5,000 for the same charge of misuse of green diesel.