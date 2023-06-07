The Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) launched a new campaign today (Wednesday, June 7), to raise money to support their work fighting animal cruelty throughout Ireland.

The ISPCA ‘Stop the Pain’ campaign aims to raise new finance for the charity and also encourage the public to support the organisation as they deal with a record number of abused, neglected and abandoned animals.

According to the ISPCA it is battling a number of “post-pandemic” issues.

ISPCA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cyril Sullivan explained to Agriland at the launch at Merrion square, that the numbers rescued so far this year have surpassed the total amount of dogs rescued last year.

During the first quarter of 2023, the ISPCA rescued almost 700 animals and witnessed an 80% rise in animals under care.

“We’re left with no alternative but to make a national, emergency appeal to raise funds,” Dr. Sullivan said. The Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) have launched an urgent national emergency appeal, Stop the Pain. From left Erica Cody with Andrea Hayes, PJ Gallagher and Rosanna Davison. Source: ISPCA

“During the pandemic a lot of breeders, both legal and illegal, set themselves up because there was so much demand for dogs, people were at home with their families.

“However, when everybody went back to work the breeders were left in a situation where the high demand disappeared overnight. So they were left with large numbers of animals,” Sullivan added.

Post pandemic

According to the ISPCA it has seen a clear rise in levels of neglect since the pandemic ended.

Veterinary surgeon, journalist, and trustee of the ISPCA, Dr. Pete Wedderburn, warned that the situation now facing the charity is urgent.

“The pandemic may be over, but its impact is going to stay with our pets for some time into the future. The most significant impact is the large number of cruelty cases being encountered by the ISPCA at this time.

“There is now more than ever an urgent need for the public to get behind the ISPCA to provide a safe haven for those animals that need our care and a chance of a good life in a loving forever home,” he added.

ISPCA centre manager and veterinary nurse, Denise McClausland (holding the pup above) explained the reasons for the post-pandemic increases.

McCalusland told Agriland that it was “a double whammy” between people who bought dogs during the Covid-19 pandemic and who are now unable to provide homes to these dogs combined with the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Next steps

The ISPCA’s four centres in counties Donegal, Longford, Mallow, and Wicklow have reached maximum occupancy levels.

To meet the demand, the ISPCA has seen estimated annual costs rise to over €500,000 solely to house dogs in private kennels or temporary facilities.

The organisation is now calling on the public to help them reach this goal, and have pledged that they will not leave any animals behind.

Dr. Sullivan said public donations are vital to the charity’s work:

“I am calling on the Irish public to support us in any way they can, we need assistance to securely house all these animals in need and ensure they receive the treatment they deserve.

“As a nation, it is our civic duty to protect and care for our animal kingdom. All donations, big or small, make a difference. It will take just a moment to donate but the impact for animals could last their lifetime.”

Donation instructions and rehoming information can be found on the ISPCA website.