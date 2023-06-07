The Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has launched a campaign today (Wednesday, June 7) in response to record numbers of animals abandoned, abused, or neglected.

During the first quarter of 2023 alone, the ISPCA witnessed an 80% rise in animals under care.

Its four centres in counties Donegal, Longford, Mallow and Wicklow have reached maximum occupancy levels.

The organisation stated that “the post-pandemic surge in cases has placed a significant financial burden and demand for space”.

The ISPCA has a plan in place to provide temporary accommodation through private kennelling and vet services.

Advertisement

To meet the demand, the ISPCA has seen estimated annual costs rise to over €500,000 solely to house dogs in private kennels or temporary facilities.

“Sadly, we are seeing more and more cases of abandoned pups and dogs post-Covid-19 and during the cost-of-living crisis.

“Whether from cruel breeders who can’t sell them as quickly as before, or from owners who are no longer willing or able to care for them. We cannot turn our back on innocent animals and need the support of animal lovers more than ever before,” the ISPCA stated.

Launch

The campaign, called ‘Stop the Pain’, launches this morning at 11:00a.m at Merrion Square in Dublin.

ISPCA director, chief executive officer (CEO), chief inspector, supporters of the campaign, and some of the affected animals will be in attendance.

Advertisement

This is one of many ongoing campaigns by the ISPCA. It is also running a ‘Fur Free Ireland’ campaign, ‘Spay Aware’, and many more.

Its campaigns look for “legislative changes, public awareness and education, or donations to secure improved welfare conditions for companion, farm and wild animals”.

The organisation is calling on the public for help and donations to raise funds for “vital animal rescue services”.

Donations can be made via the ISPCA website. Details on rehoming are also provided.