Three members of the same family have received a total of 13 months in jail sentences, after pleading guilty to a combined eight charges, under animal welfare legislation.

Michael Reilly (27), Martin Reilly Snr. (43) and Katherine Reilly (71) admitted the offences in relation to 17 dogs and 10 puppies that were removed from properties and land at Killeens, Ballinunty, Co. Tipperary on May 26, 2021 and June 4, 2021.

The dogs included lurchers, salukis, Belgian malinois, a greyhound, a German shepherd, and a chihuahua.

Animal welfare

Cashel District Court heard this week that senior inspectors at the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), Alice Lacey and Emma Carroll, visited the property, along with members of An Garda Síochána.

A large number of dogs and puppies were discovered to be in varying degrees of neglect, both physically and regarding their living conditions, with lack of clean drinking water.

The court heard that many of the dogs were chained at the house and at an abandoned building close by. Image: ISPCA

The living conditions for some of the dogs consisted of a metal cage, a cattle trailer, and an open-ended corrugated shed. One dog was found to be tied to a tree in forestry behind the house.

Most of the dogs were without clean drinking water and had extremely poor body condition.

One of the lurcher dogs removed had an old leg fracture; a female lurcher was heavily pregnant and severely underweight; an greyhound was emaciated; and a Belgian malinois dog had an injured neck due to the chain embedding in its skin.

In addition, many dogs were found to be suffering from parasitic disease and untreated wounds. Image: ISPCA

Court sentence

Katherine Reilly was sentenced to one month imprisonment on each of three charges with the sentences to run consecutively.

Michael Reilly was sentenced to two months imprisonment on each of two charges to run consecutively and Martin Reilly Snr., who did not enter an early guilty plea, received two-month sentences on each of three charges, the sentences to run consecutively.

Judge Brian O’Shea also imposed 25-year disqualifications from keeping all animals on all three Reillys and ordered that they pay a total of €9,190 in costs. Forfeiture of two dogs seized at the time of the offences was also ordered.

On passing sentence Judge O’Shea commented: “This is a serious case of animal cruelty. Inspector Lacey’s evidence was cadent and frank. She gave stark, detailed, and accurate evidence.

“These dogs were living in conditions, as the saying goes, ‘not fit for a dog to live in’. The accused had no regard for animals or their welfare.

“Many of the animals needed veterinary attention but were left aggrievedly waiting. These dogs were starving, thirsty, living in urine and faeces. This case lies on the upper range of gravity,” the judge added.

“The accused turned a blind eye, and this didn’t happen overnight. The cruelty was long term and ongoing, and the harm was significant.” Image: ISPCA

The judge said that aggravating factors included the sheer scale of cruelty and the number of animals removed.

ISPCA senior inspector, Alice Lacey said: “Reflecting on this case, it was one of the worst cruelty cases that my colleague and I have dealt with.

“A total of 27 dogs were rescued, all in varying levels of neglect. One dog in particular was Ed; he was on the brink of death, and it was a miracle he was still alive.

“The welfare of these dogs had declined over a prolonged period, which culminated in a multitude of animal welfare issues that led to their removal and were brought into ISPCA care. It was extremely disheartening to think that these animals were left without their most basic needs.”

The inspector said that this case should lead as an example that there will be serious repercussions for anyone who chooses to neglect or treat animals in this manner.

The ISPCA is encouraging the public to continue to report any animal welfare concerns to the National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on; 0818 515 515.