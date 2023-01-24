Kepak Group has today (Tuesday, January 24) announced the appointment of Margaret Berry as its new head of sustainability.

Prior to joining the company, the experienced food business professional held a number of strategic roles in the agri-food industry including at Bord Bia and Kerry Group.

In more recent times, as a member of the faculty at University College Dublin (UCD) Smurfit Business School, Berry designed and delivered core modules for executive and undergraduate education in global food business strategy and the Leaders’ Sustainability Acceleration Programme.

She is also a member of the board at Gurteen Agricultural College in Co. Tipperary and is the chair of the sustainability committee.

Advertisement

Commenting on the appointment, Kepak chief executive, Simon Walker, said:

“Margaret is a strategic thinker and is a commercially-minded business leader with 20 years’ experience in the food industry.

“She joins Kepak with a strong background in business development with a focus on identifying and building sustainable value creation with key customer and stakeholder partnerships across the supply chain.

“Margaret’s unique skillset will help to drive Kepak’s sustainability agenda which is a key priority for the group,” Walker said.

Advertisement

Since its establishment in a butcher shop in Dublin in 1966, Kepak has grown significantly.

Today, the meat company has a turnover of €1.5 billion and employs over 4,500 people.

It operates 12 manufacturing facilities throughout Ireland and the UK with sales offices in Europe, the US and Asia.