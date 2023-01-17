Kepak Group has today (Tuesday, January 17) announced that it will renew its sponsorship of the All-Ireland winning Meath Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) team for another three years.

The food company first began its partnership with the history-making team in 2020.

That year, the Meath ladies became All-Ireland Intermediate champions.

This was followed by back-to-back glory in 2021 and 2022 when they claimed their first and second Senior All-Ireland titles.

The success of the team has resulted in a growth in popularity in ladies football in the county.

Since 2020, there has been an increase in clubs registered in Meath, while the number of players of ladies football has doubled.

Kepak has a “strong history” of supporting Gaelic games in Meath and previously sponsored the men’s team for 15 years.

Commenting on the company’s extended partnership of Meath LGFA, Mick O’Dowd, head of agri-business Kepak, said:

“Being able to play a supporting role at such a ground-breaking time in Meath Ladies Gaelic Football is a huge honour for Kepak.

“The considerable increase in the number of girls playing ladies football in Meath is testament to the hard work that has been put in by the county and its clubs over the last number of years in promoting the game at all ages, with the outstanding achievements of the senior team undoubtedly inspiring young girls throughout the county,” he said.

Colm McManus, chairperson of Meath LGFA, added:

“Our aim is to build on the massive success of our ladies’ teams over the last three years and work to further develop the game at all levels.

“We look forward to Kepak’s support in working towards growing the game in Meath even further.”

Over the coming year, Kepak and Meath LGFA will be involved in school visits, a mascot campaign and a “meat and greet” promotion.