Kerry Group has announced its first milk price of the new year, to be paid on milk supplied by farmers in December.

The processor is offering an unchanged base price of 56c/L including VAT, at constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

At EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the price converts to 61.28c/L including VAT.

Based on the average milk solids supplied to Kerry Group during December, the average price return to farmers, inclusive of VAT and bonuses, is 71.35c/L, the processor said.

Kerry Group will also pay an additional 1c/L including VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat on December volumes as part of its contractual commitment.

Kerry is the second of the major processors to announce its milk price for December.

Last week, Lakeland Dairies announced the first milk price of the new year.

The business also announced that an additional payment of 0.6c/L including VAT or 0.5p/L will be made on all litres of milk supplied in 2022.

Lakeland’s board has decided to stick with its current monthly milk price for last month’s milk.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland has maintained the price of 58.85c/L including VAT for milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This price includes an input support payment of 1.5c/L, including VAT, for all suppliers, including those in fixed milk-price contracts.

In the Republic, all fixed milk-price contracts will receive an 8c/L supplementary payment.

Lakeland has also opted to hold its price in Northern Ireland, where 47.5p/L will be offered. This also includes an input support payment in the amount of 1.5p/L.

All northern suppliers on fixed milk-price contracts will receive a 7p/L supplementary payment.

The additional 0.6c/L or 0.5p/L payment was decided by the board in December following a 2022 budgetary provision that was made to cater for extreme energy costs, and which the processor said was ultimately not required.