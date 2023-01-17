The Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (USPCA) has appointed Nora Smith as its new chief executive.

According to the Northern Ireland animal welfare charity, the new chief executive has over 20 years experience and is passionate about animal welfare.

“In her new role, Nora will be leading the charity in its strategic plan, supporting transformational development, and growing its membership base to strengthen the charity’s voice and grow its income,” the charity said.

“In the past year, the USPCA has treated over 6,833 domestic and wild animals through its veterinary services, placed over 230 animals into new homes and distributed 4,831 pet food parcels.

“Furthermore, it has issued 816 veterinary vouchers and undertaken 168 wildlife rescues.

Advertisement

“The charity also plays a leading role in championing change for animal welfare legislation here in Northern Ireland,” it added.

“This work will be continued by Nora, as she leads the organisation and elevates the support the charity can offer by pushing boundaries and improving upon standards of excellence.”

Nora Smith

Smith has eight years’ experience as a chief executive for Co3 (Chief Officers 3rd Sector), a Belfast-based non-profit organisation focussed on supporting, developing and connecting third sector leaders in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

She has a bachelor’s degree from Dublin Institute of Technology in human resource management and services.

Speaking on her appointment as USPCA chief executive, Smith said: “I am honored to be joining such a worthy organisation, and excited to work with such a passionate team.

“We need to increase our charitable income to fund future projects that enable us to continue our mission.

“As a charity we provide a wide range of services, and we are ambitious to do more with the support of the public. I know more will intend to be part of our journey as we step forward.”