Tributes have been paid to former Fianna Fáil TD for South Tipperary and “the voice of the Ploughing” Carrie Acheson who has passed away, aged 88.

A native of Clonmel, she was first elected as a councillor to South Tipperary County Council in 1974.

She was elected as a TD in 1981, representing Tipperary South, serving as a member of the 22nd Dáil.

Prior to her involvement in politics, Carrie was part of the family business in Tipperary, Barlo Farm Machinery.

Ploughing

The Tánaiste and leader Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin said that he was very sorry to learn of Carrie’s death.

“Carrie was steeped in republican heritage and her father, Matt Barlow, fought in the War of Independence.

“She was an able and determined public representative, a true community activist, always caring for, and advocating on behalf of, her constituents.

“A former Mayor of Clonmel, Carrie had many interests, she was actively involved on the committee of Clonmel Show, serving as its president, and at the National Ploughing Championships, where she looked after the public address for over 30 years.

“She continued to play an active role in her community after her retirement from public life. Hers was an infectious and warm personality,” Martin said.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I offer my deepest sympathy to Carrie’s family, her son Brian, sister former senator Trás Honan, brother Aidan and the wider Acheson family,” the Tánaiste added.

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) said that it was “with a deep sense of sadness that our ploughing family bid farewell to one of our most vibrant, elegant and legendary members.

“Carrie Acheson your voice was recognised by thousands but it’s your humour that will echo in our memories,” the association said in a post on Facebook. Anna May McHugh, managing director of the National Ploughing Association

Speaking with Agriland, managing director of the NPA, Anna May McHugh said that Carrie was a central part of the National Ploughing Championships.

“We will miss her very much. She was a wonderful lady, a real lady and she was with us for well over 30 years, coming to ploughing every year, she never missed a year. And for me, I’ve lost a great friend, a very great friend.

“Carrie was always interested in organising. She was very involved in the Clonmel Show and very involved at local level with the Tipperary Ploughing Association and the Tullamore Show as well.”

Acheson took over the public address at the National Ploughing Championships from Westmeath man, Paul Donegan when he stepped back from the role.

“She’d always be on the ball. You’d never have to go near her during the during the days.

“She was particularly good when children would be lost or separated from their parents. She was in the public address unit at the ploughing and she would always have the drawing books and the sweets for the lost children and hold onto them until their parents or some relation would come along to collect them.

“She just loved helping people and there is no doubt whatsoever but she will be a huge loss to the National Ploughing Association,” Anna May said.

“Everybody loved Carrie. They loved to meet her. They loved to see her arriving in her fantastic style.

“I cannot explain how well Carrie would present herself at the ploughing championships. We always love to see what Carrie was wearing every morning of the competition.

“She’d always have something nice to say to everyone. She was such a lovely, lovely person, her personality would light up the place. I really can’t find words adequate enough to describe Carrie,” McHugh said.