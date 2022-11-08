Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called on world leaders to “not waste a second more” in taking action on climate change, during his address at COP27 in Egypt this afternoon.

In his speech at the World Leaders’ Summit, the Taoiseach drove home the urgency of addressing global warming, stating that he believes transitioning to a sustainable planet is possible, and that he “will do everything in his power to bring it about”.

“This generation of leaders cannot say that we didn’t know, the science is clear. Every tonne of carbon warms the world. Every delay makes our that bit bigger. We need to do more,” he stated.

In a reference to the mild weather experienced in Ireland over recent months, the Taoiseach added that trees have begun producing new growth before they have dropped their leaves, showing us that “the world around us is changing”.

Earlier today (November 8), the Taoiseach announced on Twitter that Ireland will contribute €10 million to the German-led ‘Global Shield Initiative’, which aims to lessen the impact of climate change on the most vulnerable nations.

“Catastrophic drought in the Horn of Africa, and devastating floods, prove climate change is here – it’s how we lessen that impact for the most vulnerable.

“#LossAndDamage is a priority for Ireland. And I’m pleased to announce we will donate €10m to the Global Shield initiative.”

Source: Micheál Martin Twitter

In his speech this afternoon, the Taoiseach made reference to the exceptional weather events that have been experienced of late, including record temperatures, wildfires, droughts and floods.

Advertisement

He said that it is the the people in the poorest parts of the planet are being driven from regions that can no longer support and sustain them.

Despite his warnings, the Taoiseach also remained positive during his address, highlighting the progress that has been made so far.

He said that both the United Nations (UN) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have noted that the curve of emissions has begun to bend downwards.

“Last year’s UN projections showed emissions continuing to rise beyond 2030. This year, however, analysis shows them no longer rising after that date.

“It is progress, but it is far from enough,” he added.

Speaking from Egypt yesterday (November 7), the Taoiseach said that Ireland must take actions including development of offshore wind and more environmentally friendly farming practices, increasing the number of electric vehicles and popularising public transport.

Advertisement

He added that that the government’s decision to implement the carbon tax was taken so that the country could be prepared to take these type of actions.

“We’re doing all of that, funded through the carbon tax. That’s why we had to take that decision to give us the funds to enable us to really do things that can change the situation in relation to the impacts of climate change.”

Meanwhile, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the world “must deliver better and faster” in terms of climate action.

She stated that Europe has cast its commitment to a 55% reduction in emissions by 2030 in law, and while she called for other major emitters to increase their ambitions too, she also called for them to support those in the developing world.

“Those most in need, in the developing world, must be supported in adapting to a harsher climate.

“It is high time to put this on the agenda,” she concluded.