The Irish government must insist that the United Nations (UN) climate change conference, COP27, is more than just a talking shop, according to the Social Democrats.

The summit, which began yesterday (Sunday, October 6) in Egypt, will see around 200 countries discuss ways to reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

On Tuesday afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will deliver Ireland’s National Statement, setting out Ireland’s climate ambition for the years ahead.

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore, the Social Democrats spokesperson on climate and biodiversity, has said that Ireland must use its influence to achieve climate justice for developing countries.

“Given the scale of the global climate emergency, it is imperative that this year’s conference in Sharm el-Sheik delivers real results, both in terms of reducing worldwide greenhouse emissions and securing agreement on loss and damage for poorer nations.

“As well as financially assisting the developing world in transitioning to greener energy, wealthier countries responsible for the highest carbon emissions must recognise the ‘polluter pays’ principle which lies at the heart of climate justice.

“It is concerning that, even before COP27 got underway, the language surrounding liability and compensation for those countries most vulnerable to catastrophic climate change events has already been watered down,” the Wicklow TD continued.

“The Taoiseach will need to make good on any commitment to scale-up Ireland’s contribution to international climate finance so we can reach our €225 million annual target by 2025.

“The government must also redouble its own efforts if Ireland is to achieve a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, as set out in its Climate Action Plan,” she said.

“This year’s conference in Egypt has to be more than just a talking shop.

“It is completely unacceptable that just 24 out of almost 200 countries have submitted updated or strengthened climate plans, despite committing to do so at COP26 in Glasgow last year.

“Without international solidarity and measurable actions, runaway climate change will take an incalculable economic, ecological and human toll,” Whitmore concluded.