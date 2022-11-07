Excise clearances of marked gas oil, also known as green diesel, by Revenue were down 11% in September this year compared to the same month of 2021, dropping from 109 million litres to 97 million litres.

Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) also show that, from August to September, excise clearances for green diesel decreased from 107 million litres.

In terms of other fuels, excise clearances of autodiesel in September stood at 310 million litres, which matched the figure for the same month last year, and was up from 303 million litres in August.

Clearances of petrol in September amounted to 80 million litres, a slight increase of 1% on September 2021.

However, while this was an increase on the September 2020 figure of 77 million litres, it was a 7% decrease on the September 2019 figure of 87 million litres.

Petrol clearances in September this year were down from 82 million litres in August.

Clearences of kerosene stood at 89 million litres in September this year, down from 95 million litres in the same month last year, representing a 7% decrease.

The kerosene figure for September is up from 40 million litres in August (as a home heating fuel, seasonal factors have significant influence on the demand for kerosene).

The wholesale price of autodiesel and petrol have decreased since June 2022, the CSO said.

The data used in these statistics mainly relate to the Revenue Commissioners’ monthly excise clearances volumes.

The use of transport fuels such as autodiesel and unleaded petrol are less seasonal than the use of home heating fuels.

Price changes, exceptionally cold weather and storage capacity (home heating oil tanks) can all combine to create marked variations in the monthly clearances.

Levels of activity in the economy and changes in the vehicle fleet composition can affect the volume of clearances of road fuels.

AA Ireland’s latest fuel price survey has found that Irish motorists driving diesel cars are now spending up to 20c/L more than those driving petrol cars.

Last month, petrol was found to be, on average, 11% more expensive than in October 2021, with diesel almost 30% more expensive than in October 2021.