A reward of €2,000 is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of a quad and tools stolen from a farm in Co. Longford at the weekend.

Gardaí are currently investigating an alleged theft that occurred at a farm in Kenagh, Co. Longford on Saturday (November 5) at around 1:00a.m.

A CCTV camera captured two young, slim men entering the family farm through a back entrance on foot, Rebecca O’Halleran told Agriland.

The thieves were disturbed by a passing tractor at around 1:15a.m when they hid in the ditch before re-entering the premises.

At approximately 3:15a.m the thieves managed to disconnect the CCTV camera recording the back entrance before leaving the farm on the Island Road towards Corlea Bog and Kenagh-Lanesborough Road.

Stolen quad and tools

The Artic Cat 700 quad, which had only been bought two weeks ago, along with a selection of DeWalt tools and tool boxes, were stolen from the farm yard.

O’Halleran believes the stolen goods were transported in a large van or vehicle with a covered trailer. No suspicious behaviour was noticed on the farm prior to the incident.

Gardaí confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

O’Halleran has urged other farmers to be vigilant and keep yards as secure as possible. Anyone in the local area with CCTV footage between those hours is asked to contact the farm.

Contact details can be found on _myfarmlife_ on Instagram.