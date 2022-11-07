Dairy automation company, Dairymaster has been announced as ‘Multinational Company of the Year’ at the Leaders Awards which recognise excellence in innovation, business and technology in the south west of the country.

The prestigious gala dinner awards ceremony was held in Cork and the awards recognise all those who have gone further than most in the use of technology in their respective organisations and businesses in the region.

It was also an exciting night for the organisers [email protected] and KerySciTech as their collaboration now known as Tech Industry Alliance was officially announced by Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

John Harty, CEO Dairymaster commented: “We are thrilled to have won this award. It’s huge recognition for our great team of people.

“As many know, we are based in Causeway in a rural part of Kerry and to be able to make an impact locally has led to greater things globally for us.

“Key to our success is the diverse range of engineering skills and manufacturing capabilities employed across a broad range of disciplines all under one roof. I would like to thank John Daly for accepting the award on behalf of our team.”

Dairymaster employs over 300 people at its global headquarters in Kerry where all of the company design and manufacturing activities take place.

Dairymaster has sales and market support operations in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the U.S. These centres are further supported by a worldwide distributor network selling, installing and servicing their products.

The company said that it is unique in terms of its vertical integration with over 95% of its products manufactured in-house, having bucked the trend of out-sourcing to lower cost economies and instead carrying out all design and manufacturing in Kerry.

The company added that this gives it the flexibility required to ensure its innovative products meet the needs of its customers in every market.

As the company continues to expand, Dairymaster is looking for new skilled employees to drive further growth. The continuous investment in automation and new capabilities drive an ever-increasing demand for skilled and educated team members.

Dairymaster’s product range encompasses five key areas: Milking Equipment; automated feeding systems; manure scrapers; milk cooling tanks; and health and fertility monitoring.