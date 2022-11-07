The wet weather in the last week to 10 days has brought about tough and deteriorating ground conditions. As a result of this, the spotlight is coming back on the Clean Livestock Policy.

Sheep that have dirty/soiled fleeces are in danger of not meeting the Clean Livestock Policy (CLP) regulations that were implemented in 2016 by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Clean Livestock Policy

The CLP for sheep was introduced in 2016 and it’s a three-category system. Under the policy, sheep are classified as being satisfactory (Category A), acceptable (Category B) or unacceptable (Category C).

The purpose of the policy is to improve performance in relation to the cleanliness of incoming sheep to DAFM-approved slaughter plants, in order to prevent carcass contamination.

Category A

These are sheep with a clean and dry fleece that can be slaughtered without an unacceptable risk of contaminating the meat during the slaughter process, by using the standard hygienic dressing procedure routinely employed by the plant.

Category B

Sheep in this category are classified as having a moderate soiling of fleece that can only be slaughtered, without an acceptable risk of contamination of the meat during the slaughter process, by putting in place additional interventions. This includes extra defined dressing controls.

Category C

These are sheep with a heavily contaminated fleece unfit for slaughter. These sheep must not be presented for ante-mortem in this condition and it is the responsibility of the food business operator to take the required remedial action.

What can farmers do?

To help reduce the risk of sheep falling into the latter category – Category C – the DAFM offers farmers the following advice: