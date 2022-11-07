A number of counties will be effected by separate Met Éireann Status Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain today (Monday, November 7).

A Status Yellow warning for rain is currently in effect, impacting counties Galway and Kerry, where spells of heavy rain at times today may lead to localised flooding.

Mountainous areas will experience the highest rainfall amounts.

This warning came into effect shortly after 5:00a.m this morning and will remain in place until 9:00p.m tonight.

Meanwhile, five counties will be under a Status Yellow warning for wind from 11:00a.m this morning.

Co. Kerry will be again effected by this warning, along with counties Cork, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

A spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds will track eastwards on Monday, possibly bringing damaging gusts of up to 110kph.

The wind warning will also remain in effect until 9:00p.m tonight.

Looking at the general weather forecast this week, this morning will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, especially in the southwest. This afternoon and evening, more rain will spread eastwards across the country with localised flooding possible.

It will become windy also, with strong, gusty southerly winds, strongest in the south and southeast. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 15°.

Early tonight, rain will gradually clear eastwards with showers following from the west, some heavy. Southerly winds will ease as the rain clears and will be moderate to fresh in strength. Lowest temperatures will be 5° to 9°.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 8) will be breezy with sunny spells and occasional showers, some heavy, and a few possibly thundery or of hail. Highest temperatures should be 10° to 12° with moderate to fresh, gusty southwest winds.

On Tuesday night, showers will continue for a time, but will become confined to western coastal counties overnight. Lowest temperatures will be 6° to 9° with moderate southwest winds.

Wednesday (November 9) will be bright with sunny spells. There will be some showers in the west and northwest, but a good deal of dry weather further east. Highest temperatures are expected to be 11° to 13° with moderate southwest breezes.

Through Wednesday evening and night, outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards over the country with freshening southerly winds. Lowest nighttime temperatures will be in the region of 8° to 11°.

Thursday (November 10) will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures should be 14° to 16°, with fresh to strong southerly winds.

Through Thursday evening and night, more persistent rain will spread eastwards across the country with localised flooding possible.

Friday (November 11) will continue mild and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, which may be heavy at times in the west of the country with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 16° with fresh gusty southerly winds.