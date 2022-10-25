Gardaí have said that their investigations are ongoing following the recent theft of cattle from a farm in Co. Laois.

The five heifers, which were owned by an elderly woman, were stolen from a field in Campclone, Ballyfin around 8:00p.m on Saturday, October 15.

It is believed that the animals – four Angus and one Friesian – were loaded onto a livestock trailer on the farm which was then towed away by a black pick-up jeep, thought to be a Mitsubishi.

According to locals, the jeep and trailer were seen close to the Mountmellick road that evening just before the robbery took place.

Advertisement

Images captured by local CCTV cameras are believed to show the jeep and trailer with the five heifers onboard driving towards Mullaghanard Cross; this footage has since been supplied to gardaí.

“Gardaí are investigating the theft of livestock from a field in the Ballyfin area, Co. Laois on October 15, 2022, ” a garda spokesperson confirmed to Agriland.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the statement added.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area that evening or who has information on the whereabouts of the stolen cattle is being asked to contact Mountmellick Garda Station on 05786 74100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.