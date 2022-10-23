Two men have been charged and are due before the courts in connection with a suspected theft in a rural part of Co. Tipperary earlier this month.

On Friday, October 14, gardaí responded to a report of a burglary in the Fethard area during which an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and farming equipment were stolen.

Gardaí in Clonmel launched an investigation into the incident and subsequently carried out two searches in the wider south Tipperary region.

During those operations, officers arrested two men in their early 20’s on Wednesday.

According to gardaí, the stolen all-terrain vehicle was also recovered at one of the locations.

The men were brought to Clonmel Garda Station where they were detained for questioning.

Gardaí confirmed that the men have now been charged and are due to appear in court in November in relation to the incident.

Trailer theft

Meanwhile, gardaí in Co. Monaghan are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of a livestock trailer. Image: Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook page

Gardaí believed that the Ifor Williams twin axle trailer was stolen from an outlying farm in Aughnacloy, Smithboro, Co. Monaghan sometime last Saturday (October 15) night into Sunday morning (October 16).

They urged anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during that time or with information on the stolen trailer that may help their investigation to contact officers at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77240.