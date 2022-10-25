Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall in several counties in the southeast.

The national forecaster has said that there will be downpours this evening (Tuesday, October 25) and early tonight in Carlow; Kilkenny; Waterford; Wexford; and Wicklow.

There is also a warning that the rain may lead to some spot flooding.

The warning is due to come into force from 4:00p.m this afternoon and will remain in place until midnight tonight.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow warning for gales along the Atlantic coast from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head.

South to southwest winds are expected to reach gale-force eight or strong gale-force nine.

The warning will be in place from midnight until 7:00p.m on Wednesday (October 26).

This morning, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers across west Connacht and Munster.

A band of persistent rain will arrive in southern parts during this afternoon and move northwards. Daytime temperatures will reach 13° to 17° in moderate southeasterly winds.

The rain is set to clear northwards tonight and will be followed by showers, some of which will be heavy, with a possibility of thunderstorms in places.

It will continue to feel mild with overnight temperatures of 10° to 13° in gusty southerly winds.

Met Éireann has said that conditions will be blustery for Wednesday with showers across the country; there will be sunny spells too.

The southwest winds will be moderate to fresh and temperatures will climb to 13° to 16°.