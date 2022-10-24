The coming week will see mild but often wet weather, with the south and west seeing most of the rain.

This morning (Monday, October 24), any residual mist, fog and low cloud will clear during the morning leaving sunny spells and scattered showers, some turning heavy at times in the north and west. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 15° in moderate west to southwest winds.

Showers will generally become confined to western coastal counties overnight while the best of the clear spells will be in the east, but cloud will increase towards morning. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 11° in light to moderate southerly breezes.

It will be fairly cloudy tomorrow (Tuesday, October 25) with scattered showers extending from the south and turning heavy at times, although there will be some hazy sunny spells at times.

Persistent and at times heavy rain will spread from the south later in the afternoon and through the evening. Highest temperatures should be in the range of 13° to 16° in moderate to fresh south to southeasterly winds.

Tuesday night will see windy weather with rain clearing to showers early on, some turning heavy or thundery at times. It will be a mild night, with lowest temperatures of 10° to 13°, and becoming blustery too, with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds developing.

Wednesday (October 26) will be blustery with scattered showers extending across the country but remaining most frequent in the west, with the best of the longer dry and sunny spells in the east. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 16° in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.

It will become mostly dry early on Wednesday night with long clear spells. Cloud will build from the south as the night progresses with further showers developing on western and southern coasts towards morning. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 12° in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Thursday (October 27) will see cloudy weather with outbreaks of rain along southern and western coasts with more persistent rain extending from the south through the afternoon and evening.

It will be very mild, with highest temperatures of 14° to 17° in moderate south to southeasterly winds.

Rain will clear in all areas but the northwest early on Thursday night with dry clear spells developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures should be 9° to 13° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

After a bright and mostly dry start on Friday (October 28), cloud will thicken through the afternoon with rain following later in the afternoon extending over the south of the country through the evening. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 15° in light to moderate southerly or variable winds.