The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has said that the farming sector is still “over-represented” in its fatality figures, accounting for almost a third of workplace deaths last year.

The HSA’s Annual Review of Workplace Injuries, Illnesses and Fatalities 2020-2021 published today (Monday, October 24), shows that 11 of the 38 work-related fatal incidents in 2021 were in the farming and forestry sector.

10 deaths occurred as a result of incidents on farms, while there was one fatality related to forestry.

The HSA noted that five of these victims were aged 65 years and older, this is down from 12 deaths in this age group in 2020.

The causes of the fatalities included falls from height, loss of control of vehicles and animal-related incidents.

The 11 deaths in 2021 represented the lowest recorded number of fatal incidents in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector.

This figure was also less than half of the 2020 total.

Advertisement

Image: HSA

Despite this, the HSA data shows that the farming sector remains one of the most dangerous workplaces in Ireland.

Between 2012 and 2021, there were 197 deaths on Irish farms.

A total of 8,279 non-fatal incidents were reported to the HSA in 2021, an 8% increase on 2020.

Last year, there were 134 injuries reported in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector.

“It is likely that there is a degree of underreporting of incidents by self-employed people and small businesses,” the report stated. Image: HSA

The publication of the HSA review coincides with the beginning of European Week for Safety, Health and Work today.

The 38 workplace fatalities reported in 2021 is the lowest number recorded since the foundation of the HSA in 1989.

Advertisement

Commenting on the report, Dr. Sharon McGuinness, chief executive of the HSA said:

“I welcome the fact that 38 fatalities in 2021 is the lowest number on record, however, our view is that all of these fatalities are foreseeable and preventable.

Much progress has been made but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“There have been improvements, but unfortunately the farming and construction sectors are still over-represented in our fatality figures accounting for half of all work-related fatalities between them. Both sectors will continue to be key priorities for us.”

“Bearing in mind that more fatal incidents occurred to self-employed people than employees in seven of the ten years from 2012 to 2021, it is clear that there is a worrying trend of serious injuries and fatalities in older, self-employed men involved in manual work.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that this cohort may consider health and safety as ‘not necessary’ or that they ‘know what they’re doing’, but there is a clear issue here that needs to be addressed,” Dr. McGuinness said.