There is an “almost universal view” among Irish people that forests are important in helping to fight the climate crisis, latest research shows.

According to the research, carried out by the consultancy group, RED C, for the semi-state forestry company, Coillte, there is also a “strong degree of support” among Irish people that more trees should be planted to help in the fight against climate change.

In April Coillte published a new forestry strategic vision which outlined its aims to “deliver multiple benefits from forests and bring more focus to climate action”.

It is currently responsible for the management of 440,000 hectares of forests, which represents 7% of the country.

Coillte said its vision included “ambitious new targets on biodiversity and recreation, while continuing to deliver for the forest and wood products industry”.

According to Coillte this approach aims to “sustainably balance and deliver” benefits from Ireland’s state forests across four strategic pillars: climate, wood, nature, and people.

Its vision document proposed a range of actions which it said were designed to result in a total capture of approximately 28m tonnes of CO2 from the environment by 2050.

Plan to create 100,000 hectares of new forests

The semi- state company has said it wants to create 100,000 hectares of new forests by 2050.

When the consultancy group RED C analysed feedback from both Coillte’s public attitude survey and public consultation process it found that almost half of the people who took part believed that the semi-state forestry company’s ambitions were appropriately balanced, but 3 in 10 disagreed.

The findings from the RED C research also suggest that the “majority” agree with Coillte’s ambition to redesign (rewetting or rewilding) peatland forests where they present “a significant carbon emission risk”.

It also details that public feedback suggests “an overwhelming majority believe that Irish forests are important for nature and biodiversity”.

In addition the RED C research outlines that there is “overwhelming support for planting trees” such as broadleaves that provide a long-term store of carbon and strong support for conifers.

But the public feedback also revealed that there is relatively low awareness among adults that approximately 20% of Coillte’s estate is already managed primarily for biodiversity.

One key message from the the survey and public consultation on Coillte’s future vision was that forests are seen by people as “hugely important” in terms of providing spaces for both outdoor physical activity and also for mental health and wellbeing.

​Three out of four people who took part in the feedback process believe that new recreational forests should be located both near population centres and in rural areas.​

Focus on delivering sustainable wood products

According to the feedback “peace and quiet” is rated as the most important feature of a forest site.

Imelda Hurley, chief executive, Coillte, said it was “encouraged” by the response to its future plans.

“We have always managed our forest estate as sustainably and effectively as possible, and now we are keen to further enhance our contribution, with clear ambitions for afforestation, biodiversity, and developing more great spaces for people to enjoy.

” Equally, it is very important that we maintain our focus on delivering sustainable wood products and that Coillte remains financially strong, in order to effectively deliver our new vision.”