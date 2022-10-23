There are several exciting job opportunities available in the agriculture sector at present, from farm manager to organic certification officer and many more.

Organic certification officer

The Organic Trust is seeking an organic certification officer who will work with the trust’s inspection and certification team and in tandem with other certification officers.

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the organic inspection and certification process, among other duties.

A qualification in agriculture and experience in the organic sector are preferred.

Dairy herd manager

The position of dairy herd manager has become available on a farm near Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

The farm operates a 200-cow autumn and spring calving system.

The preferred applicant will have some experience in this area and be self-motivated.

Account manager

Agriland Media is looking for an account manager to join its sales team, which is responsible for building and maintaining client relationships, ranging from government bodies and large international concerns to small agricultural enterprises.

The role will involve identifying new potential customers, creating prospecting lists, and developing sales via cold calls and warm inbound leads.

To excel in the role, the candidate will have to be highly organised, comfortable on the phone, and be an active listener who can develop solutions.

Roles at Teagasc

Teagasc is looking to fill several roles at present.

Among these is EU project researcher, a role based at the Rural Economy and Development Centre, Teagasc Mellows Campus, Athenry, Co. Galway.

The role is a temporary externally-funded non grant-in-aid contract post, the indicative duration of which is six months, subject to contract.

The researcher will be involved in a research project into ruralisation.

The job will involve, among other things, conducting a specified programme of research guided by research objectives.

Teagasc is also looking to fill the role of a forestry project management technologist.

It is a temporary externally-funded non grant-in-aid contract post, the indicative duration of which is 39 months, subject to contract.

The job involves working as a project manager on a Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine project co-ordinated by Teagasc in Athenry, Co. Galway.

The successful candidate will assist in the day-to-day project management.

The advisory and research body is also looking to take on an agricultural emissions research technologist, to be based at the Animal and Grassland Research Innovation Centre, Teagasc Grange, Dunsany, Co. Meath.

The role will involve supporting the research programme into agriculturally-derived biogenic methane production and enteric methane qualification and reduction.

The appointee will implement the research programme on grass-based anaerobic digestion (AD) and enteric methane mitigation.

At the same location, Teagasc is also looking to employ a suckler systems research technologist.

The successful candidate will support a research programme in suckler beef production systems.

The job will place particular emphasis on novel approaches to the measurement of animal, grassland, indoor feeding, and environmental performance for grass-based suckler beef systems.

Finally, Teagasc is looking to take on a graduate sustainability post-doctoral fellow, to be also based at Grange.

This will be a temporary externally-funded non grant-in-aid contract post with an indicative duration of 46 months.

The post-doctoral fellow will support the beef systems modelling research programme at Grange.